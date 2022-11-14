Watch Now
1 stabbed, suspect arrested in Kalamazoo armed robbery

FOX 17
Posted at 11:32 AM, Nov 14, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after an individual was stabbed during an armed robbery in Kalamazoo Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says a 52-year-old resident from Kalamazoo was stabbed multiple times near North and Burdick streets before 9 a.m.

We’re told the stabbing began as an argument over money.

KDPS says the two people involved know each other and the incident is not considered a random act of violence.

The suspect was arrested and the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

Public safety officials extend their gratitude to witnesses who provided detailed reports that led to a quick response from authorities.

Those with knowledge related to the stabbing are encouraged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-488-8911. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

