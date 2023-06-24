1 killed & 1 wounded in Kalamazoo shooting early Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are seeking information after one person was shot to death and another was wounded Saturday.

At 2:55 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Krom Avenue and East Clay Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Kenneth Lee Woodard Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of West Prouty Street and Union Street.

Officers and paramedics rendered emergency medical aid and transported Woodard to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Another victim of the same shooting, a 29-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located multiple shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Public Safety.

KDPS Criminal Investigation Division detectives are asking witnesses and anybody with any information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Woodard's death is the 10th homicide in Kalamazoo this year. All have occurred since April 4.

