1 injured in Kalamazoo apartment fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities responded to an apartment fire that broke out Saturday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened on Fox Ridge Drive off Alamo Avenue.

We’re told heavy fire and smoke were visible on the second floor when authorities arrived.

KDPS says it took roughly an hour to control the blaze, adding a resident was treated for minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge in connection to the fire are asked to call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

