1 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound, while 2 people are in custody on weapons and other charges Wednesday morning.

The 25 year-old arrived at the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say a 'vehicle of interest' to the investigation was stopped about 45 minutes later on W. Main St near Grand Pre Ave.

Two loaded firearms and a taser were found inside, leading to the arrest of a 26 year-old woman and another 25 year-old man.

The woman is now facing multiple felony weapons-related charges. KDPS did not specify what charges were being sought for the man.

Silent Observer and KDPS are available for anyone with tips about this investigation.