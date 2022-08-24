Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

1 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting

Kalamazoo Public Safety 11272021
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Kalamazoo Police are investigating Saturday morning's active shooter situation at the Kalamazoo Transit Center.
Kalamazoo Public Safety 11272021
Posted at 5:42 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 05:42:37-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound, while 2 people are in custody on weapons and other charges Wednesday morning.

The 25 year-old arrived at the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say a 'vehicle of interest' to the investigation was stopped about 45 minutes later on W. Main St near Grand Pre Ave.

Two loaded firearms and a taser were found inside, leading to the arrest of a 26 year-old woman and another 25 year-old man.

The woman is now facing multiple felony weapons-related charges. KDPS did not specify what charges were being sought for the man.

Silent Observer and KDPS are available for anyone with tips about this investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered