1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m.

We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KDPS.

Authorities have not identified a suspect.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with public safety officials at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube