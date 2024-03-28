1 dead in Oshtemo Township apartment fire

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has died after a fire in Oshtemo Township Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the fire broke out inside a residential unit at Concord Place Apartments around 5:45 a.m.

We’re told the 69-year-old victim was unable to escape the fire and was found dead after the blaze was put out.

The fire is believed to have been accidental in origin.

Deputies say the rest of the building is safe for other residents to return home.

KCSO credits the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Life EMS, and fire departments from Oshtemo, Portage, Kalamazoo Township and Texas Township for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

