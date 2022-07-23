1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a driver who fled after a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon.

At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a report of a crash on Sprinkle Road near H Avenue in Comstock Township. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that one driver was dead and the other had fled the scene on foot.

Police are currently looking for that person.

The roadway is currently closed to traffic.

The incident currently remains under investigation by MSP.

