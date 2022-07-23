Watch Now
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo County

The Michigan State Police are investigating Saturday's fatal crash on Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo County.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 16:06:59-04

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a driver who fled after a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon.

At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a report of a crash on Sprinkle Road near H Avenue in Comstock Township. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that one driver was dead and the other had fled the scene on foot.

Police are currently looking for that person.

The roadway is currently closed to traffic.

The incident currently remains under investigation by MSP.

