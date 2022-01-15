1 dead & 2 hurt in head-on crash in Kalamazoo County

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A passenger was killed and two drivers were injured in a head-on crash believed to have involved alcohol Saturday night.

At 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an accident with injuries on North Sprinkle Road south of East H Avenue in Comstock Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident had been driving southbound, crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and struck a northbound vehicle head-on.

A 24-year-old Kalamazoo resident who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said it appeared that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, Comstock Fire Department, Pride Care EMS and Life EMS.

The accident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who might have additional information is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

