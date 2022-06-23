Kalamazoo prepares for pavement preservation project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo announced Thursday a pavement preservation project is scheduled to start next week.

The city says the project on Burdick Street, between Kilgore Road and Stockbridge Avenue, will start Monday, June 27.

Crews will seal surface cracks in the road, before processes called chip, cape and fog sealing.

They also will apply a layer of small stones to the street over a layer of liquid asphalt. The city says crews then will compact the stones and sweep the surface to remove debris.

Then, they plan to add a final sealing coat to create a uniform surface that will seem like new pavement.

For the final step, crews will paint new pavement markings on the road.

The city expects this work to last for five days.

The street will stay open to traffic throughout the project, but the city says there could be some delays.

On-street and shoulder parking will not be available between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during this project, while driveway access and some street access could be impacted for up to an hour during surface sealing.

Kalamazoo says the city’s 2022 Major Streets Fund Capital Improvement budget is funding this nearly $270,000.

