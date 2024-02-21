Kalamazoo police request tips in Aug. 2022 unsolved killing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officials continue to investigate the 2022 killing of David Postawa.

Investigators released additional information Wednesday.

Postawa, 31, was shot in the Mills Street Market parking lot on August 29, 2022, according to KDPS.

Officers and paramedics immediately rendered aid and took Postawa to the hospital; however, he died from his injuries a short time later.

Captain Rafael Diaz said Wednesday the Major Crimes Unit of the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate Postawa's death, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"As detectives close in on the offender, information you have could play a crucial role in moving the investigation forward," Captain Diaz added.

If you have any information about Postawa’s death, call the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to talk with a detective, or call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Silent Observer online or through the P3Tips app.

