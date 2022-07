KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says someone shot a 17-year-old Saturday.

Officers say it happened in the 2000 block of Inverness Lane.

The teenager received a nonlife-threatening injury.

If you have any information about this shooting, call KDPS at (269) 337-8140.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube