Kalamazoo police investigate shooting, no suspect information

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that hurt one person.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Arboretum Parkway around 4:45 p.m. where they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

KDPS says the man is in stable condition.

There is no information about a suspect or a motive at this time, according to officers.

The department says it will continue its investigation as it works to address gun violence in the Kalamazoo community.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

