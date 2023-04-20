Kalamazoo police: 70-year-old ‘unintentionally’ shot while in home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was shot while inside his home.

Officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shots fired near Olive Street and Cameron Street.

There, they found a 70-year-old man who police say was “unintentionally” hit by gunfire while he was inside his home.

Police say the man was alert and conscious. He was taken to the hospital to get treated for his injuries.

On scene, officers also found several shell casings in the road at the intersection of Olive and Cameron.

Investigators say two homes and one vehicle were hit during the shooting.

Police say there is no known suspect right now.

If you have any information, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-373-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

