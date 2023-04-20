Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

Kalamazoo police: 70-year-old ‘unintentionally’ shot while in home

Kalamazoo Public Safety
FOX 17
Kalamazoo Public Safety
Posted at 9:31 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 21:31:41-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was shot while inside his home.

Officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shots fired near Olive Street and Cameron Street.

There, they found a 70-year-old man who police say was “unintentionally” hit by gunfire while he was inside his home.

Police say the man was alert and conscious. He was taken to the hospital to get treated for his injuries.

On scene, officers also found several shell casings in the road at the intersection of Olive and Cameron.

Investigators say two homes and one vehicle were hit during the shooting.

Police say there is no known suspect right now.

If you have any information, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-373-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather