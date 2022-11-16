Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man pleaded guilty to several counts of financial elder abuse, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel’s office said Wednesday that 39-year-old Craig Macauley from Kalamazoo pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement of between $1,000 and $20,000 from a vulnerable adult.

Investigators say Macauley took more than $45,000 from the victim in money and property between 2018 and 2019.

They say the victim was 77 years old at the time and suffered from several medical conditions, which made them a vulnerable adult who depended on others to help around their home, drive them to appointments and manage their finances and medications.

Macauley used the victim’s money to buy several items, maxed out the victim’s credit cards and overdrew their bank account, according to investigators.

“We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state,” Nessel said.

Macauley agreed to waive his rights to the following, per the guilty plea:

2011 Chevrolet Silverado truck

2017 Kawasaki ATV

2018 R&R trailer

2005 GMC Yukon Denali

14k yellow gold diamond ring

The AG’s office says Macauley also agreed to waive his rights to the victim’s home. This came after investigators determined Macauley made the victim place his name on the deed.

Macauley already paid $10,000 in restitution for the victim and has until his sentencing date to pay the remaining $20,000.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 11, 2023.

