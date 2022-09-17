Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

Kalamazoo man arrested, accused of throwing ‘Molotov Cocktail’ at patrol car

KDPS Patrol Car Damage
KDPS
KDPS Patrol Car Damage
Posted at 5:58 PM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 17:58:13-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers arrested a man for throwing a “Molotov Cocktail” at one of their patrol cars.

Officers responded to East Walnut just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday after seeing the man throw the incendiary device.

No one was in the KDPS patrol car at the time and the device caused minor fire damage.

KDPS Patrol Car Damage

Witnesses told police that the man ran away after throwing the device.

Officers were able to find the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo, and arrest him. He now faces several felony charges.

KDPS says bystanders were able to put out the fire using fire extinguishers.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_Gilda's_Club_West_Side_Walk_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk