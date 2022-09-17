Kalamazoo man arrested, accused of throwing ‘Molotov Cocktail’ at patrol car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers arrested a man for throwing a “Molotov Cocktail” at one of their patrol cars.

Officers responded to East Walnut just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday after seeing the man throw the incendiary device.

No one was in the KDPS patrol car at the time and the device caused minor fire damage.

KDPS

Witnesses told police that the man ran away after throwing the device.

Officers were able to find the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo, and arrest him. He now faces several felony charges.

KDPS says bystanders were able to put out the fire using fire extinguishers.

