Kalamazoo investigators arrest parole absconder, discover explosives, stolen vehicles, guns & meth

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A search for a parole absconder in Kalamazoo County turned up a whole lot more than a suspect. Investigators say they also found stolen vehicles, improvised explosive devices, bulletproof vests, guns, ammo and meth.

Investigators with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and Crime Reduction Team say it started Thursday when they were conducting surveillance on a wanted parole absconder on Sprinkle Road in an attempt to arrest the man.

Police say the suspect resisted arrest but was quickly taken into custody.

Investigators found a loaded handgun on the suspect and discovered the vehicle he was driving had recently been stolen. Inside the vehicle, police found a bulletproof vest, ammunition, suspected meth and other stolen property.

Investigators say they then searched the suspect’s approved parole address and found a second loaded firearm, ammunition, a high-capacity handgun magazine, a second bulletproof vest, and more meth.

In the suspect’s garage, investigators say they found three stolen motorcycles and two improvised explosive devices. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Bomb Squad was called in to render them safe.

The 40-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, resisting a police officer, possession of meth, possession of stolen property, possession of explosive devices and motor vehicle theft.

