Kalamazoo Co. deputies looking for man with special needs who walked away from group home

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:47 AM, Oct 19, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies need help finding a man with special needs who walked away from a group home.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Kuyers walked away from a group home on East G. Avenue Monday night around 9:30.

The sheriff’s office says ground searches and drone searches have been conducted, but they are still unable to find Kuyers.

The 21-year-old was last seen wearing a gray shirt and red shorts and was carrying a backpack.

If you have any information that could help deputies find Kuyers, call 911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

