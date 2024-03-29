Investigators seize drugs, guns in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police arrested a man in Kalamazoo after an investigation into drug sales led them to the seizure of drugs and guns.

Members of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 100 block of E. Maple Street.

Investigators seized five firearms, about two-and-a-half ounces of crack cocaine, half an ounce of fentanyl, powder cocaine and a large amount of cash – believed to be profits of drug sales.

Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team

They also found and took equipment used to process, manufacture and sell drugs.

Investigators arrested a 39-year-old man who now faces several felony charges stemming from this case.

If you have any information about this investigation, call KVET at 269-337-8880 or submit a tip anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100.

