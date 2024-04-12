Investigators seize drugs, gun from convicted felon in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A drug bust in Kalamazoo led to the arrest of a man, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

Members of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) executed a search warrant Thursday in the 1600 block of N. Church St.

Investigators say it started with an investigation into drug sales.

In total, KVET investigators seized a firearm, about an ounce of powder cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl, as well as equipment used to manufacture and sell drugs.

Kalamazoo Public Safety

Kalamazoo Public Safety says a 40-year-old man was arrested, adding that he has been convicted of felony charges previously so he cannot legally have a gun.

The man now faces several felony charges stemming from the investigation; however, his name has not yet been released.

If you have any information about this case, call KVET at 269-337-8880 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

