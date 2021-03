ALBION, Mich. — An infant MSP reported missing has been found safe, according to a news release Friday.

The Michigan State Police had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 5-week-old infant after an Albion mom failed to comply with a court order to surrender her child to Child Protective Services.

Police believed the child was in danger.

Courtesy MSP Police seek mother Jakayla Shibrea Atchison and her 5-week-old daughter Samira Blackmon

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Albion Department of Public Safety at 269-781-0912.