I-94 eastbound lanes shut down due to crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said all eastbound traffic on I-94 had to be rerouted Friday afternoon due to a crash.

Starting around 4 p.m., eastbound traffic was rerouted down the off-ramp at the Portage Road exit, MM78.

Dispatch said traffic was then routed back onto the highway at the same MM78 exit.

As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority told FOX 17 traffic was still “pretty backed up.”

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more information.

