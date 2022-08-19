Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

I-94 eastbound lanes shut down due to crash

Road Closure
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 16:50:05-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said all eastbound traffic on I-94 had to be rerouted Friday afternoon due to a crash.

Starting around 4 p.m., eastbound traffic was rerouted down the off-ramp at the Portage Road exit, MM78.

Dispatch said traffic was then routed back onto the highway at the same MM78 exit.

As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority told FOX 17 traffic was still “pretty backed up.”

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered