First responders contain Kalamazoo structure fire within minutes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a structure fire broke out Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 700 block of Garland Circle just after 3 p.m. Friday.

When they got there, they saw smoke coming from the ventilation system of the building.

KDPS first responders brought the fire under control within ten minutes, keeping it contained to the ventilation system.

There were people inside when the flames broke out, but the department says everyone was able to get out on their own, without injuries.

Now, the Fire Marshal’s office is trying to figure out how the fire started.

If you have any information about the fire, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

