Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

DENSO filling 79 open positions at Battle Creek facility

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Fox 17
Job fairs and hiring events in the month of September
Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:24:48-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — DENSO is hiring for 79 positions in Battle Creek and offering sign-on bonuses up to $15,500.

The roles offer opportunities to build a career in manufacturing with a Fortune 500 company, a safe work environment, benefits and paid vacation and holidays, according to a news release Thursday.

Open positions include:

  • Production Associate*
    • $17.25 - $18.75/hr |$500 sign-on bonus
  • Lead Machine Operator*
    • $20.50/hr |$1,800 sign-on bonus plus $2,200 commitment bonuses available
  • Industrial Electrician
    • $29.25 - $33.75/hr plus shift premium |Sign-on bonuses up to $15,500, including relocation
  • Maintenance Machine Repair
    • $29.25 - $33.75/hr plus shift premium |Sign-on bonuses up to $11,500, including relocation
  • Sub Leader Maintenance
    • $36.50/hr plus shift premium |Sign-on bonuses up to $15,500, including relocation

Walk-in interviews will be held April 30 from 9 to 11 a.m.

They’ll be located at One DENSO Road in Battle Creek.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time