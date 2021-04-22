DENSO filling 79 open positions at Battle Creek facility

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — DENSO is hiring for 79 positions in Battle Creek and offering sign-on bonuses up to $15,500.

The roles offer opportunities to build a career in manufacturing with a Fortune 500 company, a safe work environment, benefits and paid vacation and holidays, according to a news release Thursday.

Open positions include:

Production Associate* $17.25 - $18.75/hr |$500 sign-on bonus

Lead Machine Operator* $20.50/hr |$1,800 sign-on bonus plus $2,200 commitment bonuses available

Industrial Electrician $29.25 - $33.75/hr plus shift premium |Sign-on bonuses up to $15,500, including relocation

Maintenance Machine Repair $29.25 - $33.75/hr plus shift premium |Sign-on bonuses up to $11,500, including relocation

Sub Leader Maintenance $36.50/hr plus shift premium |Sign-on bonuses up to $15,500, including relocation



Walk-in interviews will be held April 30 from 9 to 11 a.m.

They’ll be located at One DENSO Road in Battle Creek.