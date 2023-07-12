KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new, family-owned restaurant in Kalamazoo is taking backyard cookout vibes to a whole new level.

'Creating memories’: Family celebrates opening of new, 10-acre restaurant space

Not long ago, the ten-acre property was a cornfield— that is until Chris and Kelly Sandmeyer turned it into “The Backyard of Kalamazoo.”

“We have a five-year-old and a three-year-old, a little girl and a little boy, and we constantly found ourselves trying to figure out what we could do that would be fun for both of them and for us and our family and friends,” Kelly Sandmeyer, owner of The Backyard, said.

The restaurant has traditional indoor and outdoor seating, but the yard can hold thousands of people.

To get in, it’s $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

“We actually have little Jeeps that will bring your food to your food stations, and then once you get admittance into the yard, you have access to everything,” Kelly explained. “We have just about every outdoor yard game you can think of and more.”

“Our whole thing here is all about creating memories. We wanted to create a safe, fun space for families and friends to come, let their kids play and enjoy themselves.”

The Backyard hopes people of all ages can enjoy themselves— during all seasons.

“We’ve got things for all seasons. We’re doing a massive winter wonderland with outdoor bars, ice drinks. He’s huge into hockey, so we’re going to have an ice rink out here,” Kelly said.

While the kids enjoy the “City Center,” the drinks are sure to make the adults smile.

“I really do actually want to do, like, some more craft beer than what you’ll find in the area and some really cool specialty crafts, as well,” Heidi Best, The Backyard’s general manager, said.

Plus, the menu includes a variety of options. Executive Chef Mark Ray says the food is made fresh to order and everything comes straight from the farm.

“Our food is, I guess, geared towards a backyard style that’s fast and fresh,” Ray said. “Our menu is focused on family style. We got ten acres in the back, more so for like family-oriented, focus on smash burgers and pizzas.”

The grand opening of The Backyard of Kalamazoo is Tuesday, July 18.

Click here for more information and to check out the full menu.

