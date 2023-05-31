City of Kalamazoo to make improvements to Stuart Historic Neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In 2017, the city of Kalamazoo adopted its latest master plan: Imagine Kalamazoo 2025. The goal is to help historic neighborhoods, like the Stuart Neighborhood, grow, develop and attract more residents.

Master plan to revamp Stuart Neighborhood

“Kalamazoo has 22 neighborhoods, and we work with each one of those neighborhoods to develop a plan to help support and guide the growth and development of that area,” said Jacquelin Slaby, Neighborhood Activator for the Stuart Historic Neighborhood.

The master plan includes six goals based on what residents said they wanted to see in their community:



Improve Connectivity for All Users, Enhance the Public Realm, • Champion Community Building, Address Housing Needs, Promote Historic Preservation Support Woodward School.

One of the major goals is working with Woodward Elementary School. Slaby believes that if they prioritize the youth, they can Make the neighborhood better for generations to come.

“Creating those programs and projects, where staff and students can connect with resonance, is an amazing opportunity for people to understand what happens at Woodward, what happens in the neighborhood,” she said.

Although the project will take up to ten years, David Engerer, a fellow board member who lives in the neighborhood, says he is excited for what’s to come.

“It's amazing to see this neighborhood try to become what it once was, which was families that lived close to downtown, that really loved living just outside of downtown, who see the value and the beauty in the historic architecture of the home, “ Engerer said.

The master plan will be presented to the city panning commission Thursday evening and if approved, it goes on to the city commission for a final vote.

