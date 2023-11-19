City of Battle Creek invites community to name snowplows

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking community members to help name ten snowplows.

The naming contest kicks off the city’s “Snowtifications,” a yearly series of tips and reminders about Battle Creek snow removal and operations during the winter.

The city will accept snowplow name submissions through Friday, December 15.

Click here to submit your snowplow naming entries.

City officials say they will not consider names that are obscene, profane, discriminatory or otherwise inappropriate.

They will release the list of submitted names the week of Monday, December 18, and community members can vote for their top ten through Friday, January 12.

The city will roll out the new names in late January 2024.

These ten plows represent about half of the city's snowplow fleet, so Battle Creek plans to hold another naming contest during the 2024-25 winter season.

