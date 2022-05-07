Workers to fill cracks in Battle Creek roads starting Monday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City workers are scheduled to start filling cracks in Battle Creek roads on Monday ahead of a planned chip seal.

The city of Battle Creek tells us work will take place from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting May 9, with work expected to be completed two weeks later, depending on weather conditions.

We’re told road closures are not expected but pedestrians may want to take note.

The city says contractors will fill cracks on the following roads:

Beacon Ridge Drive (from East Avenue to the end)

(from East Avenue to the end) Central Street (from Emmett Street to Pleasantview Drive)

(from Emmett Street to Pleasantview Drive) Chestnut Street (from Emmett Street to Pleasantview Drive)

(from Emmett Street to Pleasantview Drive) Clinton Drive (from Emmett Street to Laurel Drive)

(from Emmett Street to Laurel Drive) Clinton Drive (from Pitman Avenue to Laurel Drive)

(from Pitman Avenue to Laurel Drive) Cornell Drive (from Orchard Avenue to East Avenue)

(from Orchard Avenue to East Avenue) Crest Drive (from Orchard Avenue to Merwood Drive)

(from Orchard Avenue to Merwood Drive) Curtis Avenue (from Orchard Avenue to the end)

(from Orchard Avenue to the end) Garrison Road (from Roosevelt Avenue to Pleasantview Drive)

(from Roosevelt Avenue to Pleasantview Drive) Hunter Street (from McKinley Avenue to East Avenue)

(from McKinley Avenue to East Avenue) Laurel Drive (from Chestnut Street to East Avenue)

(from Chestnut Street to East Avenue) Lindsey Street (from Garrison Avenue to McKinley Avenue)

(from Garrison Avenue to McKinley Avenue) McKinley Avenue (from Lindsey Street to Emmett Street)

(from Lindsey Street to Emmett Street) Merwood Drive (from Chestnut Street to McKinley Avenue)

(from Chestnut Street to McKinley Avenue) Morley Street (from Laurel Drive to Cornell Drive)

(from Laurel Drive to Cornell Drive) Orchard Avenue (from Emmett Street to Pleasantview Drive)

(from Emmett Street to Pleasantview Drive) Pitman Avenue (from Clinton Drive to East Avenue)

(from Clinton Drive to East Avenue) Pleasantview Drive (from Central Street to Orchard Avenue)

(from Central Street to Orchard Avenue) Woodmer Lane (from Chestnut Street to Merwood Drive)

View an interactive map of the project here.

