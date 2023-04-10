Work on South Union Street Bridge rehabilitation project to begin on Monday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City contractors are scheduled to begin working on the South Union Street bridge rehabilitation project this week. Work on the project will begin on Monday, April 10.

Due to the work on the project, there will be a complete closure of the South Union bridge over the Battle Creek area during the entire duration of the project. Traffic on the bridge is estimated to re-open for traffic by the end of August.

Detour signs for vehicles and pedestrians have been posted on South Union Street, at both Michigan Avenue and East Van Buren Street.

City of Battle Creek Map of South Union Street Bridge Project

Recommended detours from the City of Battle Creek can be found below:



Northbound South Union Street traffic : Travel northwest on Michigan Avenue, turn right on Elm Street, turn right on East Van Buren Street, and then left to resume on South Union Street.

: Travel northwest on Michigan Avenue, turn right on Elm Street, turn right on East Van Buren Street, and then left to resume on South Union Street. Southbound South Union Street traffic: Turn right on East Van Buren Street, turn left on Elm street, turn left on Michigan Avenue, and then left to resume on South Union street.

The project is not expected to impact Battle Creek Transit routes.

The rehabilitation project will include the replacement of the superstructure and work on the approach of the South Union Street bridge over the Battle Creek River.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube