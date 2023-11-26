Women jailed after fight, chase and stabbings in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two women were arrested after a fight, a chase and several stabbings on Saturday.

At noon Saturday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of 15 people fighting in the lobby of the Baymont By Wyndham hotel at 4725 Beckley Road. While officers were en route, dispatchers informed them that people had been stabbed and that the fight was continuing.

Upon officers arriving at the scene, the fight began to break up. Officers attempted to speak with people entering a car to leave, who they believed had been involved in the fight. The driver ignored police commands to exit the vehicle and backed into a police car with an officer inside before driving away through a yard onto Beckley Road.

The officer was not injured.

Other police officers entering the area attempted to stop the suspect car. The driver did not stop and fled at speeds up to 100 mph. The chase continued into Leroy Township, where officers stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns. Police were not able to stop the car and are still searching for it.

Meanwhile, officers still at the hotel determined that a 28-year-old woman had assaulted several people with broken glass from the hotel lobby, but that she was already gone when officers arrived. The Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance responded and one person was treated for cuts and stab wounds.

LifeCare Ambulance took a 22-year-old woman from the hotel to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. With new evidence Sunday morning, police discovered that this victim also was a suspect in starting the hotel fight and she was arrested.

After the initial fight Saturday, at about 1:30 p.m. the 28-year-old woman was reportedly involved in another conflict in the 100 block of Grove Street where a different 22-year-old woman was stabbed with a knife. The suspect was gone again when police officers arrived.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, the 28-year-old woman called Calhoun County Dispatch and asked to speak with police. She was an initial victim in the hotel fight and wanted to share her story. Officers made contact with her and took her into custody without further incident.

Police believe most of the people involved knew each other and that the fight started with "a relationship triangle."

Officers were assisted during the incidents by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

The incidents remain under investigation by Battle Creek Police.

