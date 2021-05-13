Woman shot in leg in Calhoun County; deputies search for suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for an individual they believe was involved in shooting a woman in the leg.

Deputies were dispatched about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to the first block of N. 11th St in Springfield for a report of a shooting victim, according to a news release Thursday.

They found a 26-year-old woman had been shot in the leg and she was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

An investigation developed a suspect: a 17-year-old Battle Creek male. He has not been found as of Thursday morning.

Deputies believe the shooting was retaliation for an assault that happened in Battle Creek earlier in the night.

Anyone with information may contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.