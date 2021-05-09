Woman is arrested for April murder in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman has been arrested, arraigned and jailed for killing a Battle Creek man in his home last month.

The Battle Creek Police Department announced Sunday morning that Monica Gordon, 48, is being held in the Calhoun County Jail, without bond for the late April murder of Daniel Murray. Gordon was arrested Thursday and was arraigned on charges of open murder, felony firearms and for being a habitual offender.

On May 1, police were called to the 61-year-old Murray's home on North Broad Street to check on his welfare after a relative had been unable to contact him. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found found him dead inside the house from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said Murray and Gordon were acquaintances who had known each other for some time. They believe Gordon was killed sometime late April 26 or early in the morning of April 27.

Officers said Gordon took several items from Murray’s home, including a .45-caliber handgun, music equipment and a vehicle. Police recovered the vehicle and music equipment, which helped them identify Gordon as a person of interest. Officers have not located the handgun.

