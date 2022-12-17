Woman hit & killed while walking along I-94 in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A pedestrian was struck and died Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in Marshall Township.

At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a serious traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Interstate 94 near Verona Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that a 26-year-old woman from Jackson had been walking eastbound when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Marshall Police Department, Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, Marshall Township Fire Department, Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority, Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority and Michigan Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team.

