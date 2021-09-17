Woman dies, infant seriously injured after car crash in Calhoun County

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is dead and an infant is seriously injured after an early Friday morning crash in Emmett Township.

Public safety officers were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to the intersection of Main Street and E. Columbia Avenue and found two vehicles had collided, according to a news release.

Officers found a woman who had been driving one of the cars and an infant injured inside a vehicle, as well as a man who had been driving the other car outside of the vehicle.

Though officers began treating the victims in the first vehicle, they realized the woman was dead.

Paramedics from Lifecare joined officers to begin treating the infant, who had “significant” injuries.

The man from the other vehicle was not injured.

Crash investigators from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were called to conduct a reconstruction of the crash and help with the investigation.

After further investigation, public safety officers took the man from the second vehicle into custody and transported him to the Calhoun County Jail.

The woman who died was a 34-year-old Battle Creek resident whose name is being withheld pending family notification.

The infant boy was transported to Kalamazoo Bronson, where his condition is currently listed as “stable.”

Meanwhile, the man from the second vehicle is a 25-year-old Battle Creek resident whose name is being withheld pending arraignment.

He’s facing charges of operating under the influence causing death and operating under the influence causing serious injury.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.