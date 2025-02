BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — If you fired a shot that hit the door of a 25-year-old man Wednesday afternoon (or know who did) Battle Creek Police would love to talk to you.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Risa Dr just south of E Baldwin Ave and no one was hurt, but officers did find a shell casing in the front yard.

To set up a time to talk, reach out to the department at 269-966-3322, or to Silent Observer online or at 269-964-38858.

