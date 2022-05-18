Water valve replacement starts Friday, expect temporary shutoffs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek says crews will start replacing a water valve Friday, May 20.

This will require temporary water shutoffs and a road closure.

The city says the water will shutoff from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. from May 20 to May 22 in the following areas:

Country Club Dr. between Capital Ave. and Jennings Ln.

Country Club Blvd. between Capital Ave. and Lincoln Blvd.

Capital Ave. between Country Club Blvd. and Williams Dr.

Frances Dr. between Capital Ave. and Park Pl.

During this project, the northbound lane on Capital Ave. between Minges Rd. and Country Club Blvd. will also be closed to thru traffic and emergency vehicles.

People living in these areas should be prepared for the temporary shutoffs, along with the potential for a boil water advisory when service returns.

The city says crews gave out door hangers to affected homes and businesses on Tuesday, May 17.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube