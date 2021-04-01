Water shutoffs, road closure planned for Battle Creek water main work

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Part of Ann Avenue will experience water shutoffs as well as a road closure next week as crews work on a water main, according to the City of Battle Creek.

We’re told the road closure and water shutoffs affect the section of Ann Avenue between Washington Avenue and Howland Street between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5.

The City advises the time and area may shift as a result of unforeseen complications.

They say residents in the area should prepare for the water shutoffs and a possible boil water advisory when the water returns.

We’re told residents will be able to access their homes; however, emergency vehicles will not.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube