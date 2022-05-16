WATCH: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist launches Caring for MI Future plan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist kicked off the state’s Caring for MI Future plan in Battle Creek Monday afternoon.

The Michigan governor’s office says the plan aims to provide families with more child care options with 1,000 new locations by 2024.

Gilchrist was joined by Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) Director Orlene Hawks and Michigan Department of Education State Superintendent Michael Rice.

Watch the announcement here:

We’re told half of all families in the state of Michigan have limited access to child care.

The state of Michigan plans to invest $100 million toward the project, which includes efforts to hire more child care providers and staff members throughout the state.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube