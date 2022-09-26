Walk to end Alzheimer's to be held at Binder Park Zoo on October 1

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Alzheimer’s Association has announced the return of the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Calhoun County for 2022. The walk will be held on Saturday, October 1, at Binder Park Zoo’s Walnut Pavilion.

Registration for the walk will begin at 8 a.m. The opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research in the world. It is held in 25 locations throughout Michigan in September and October. In 2021, the walk in Calhoun County raised more than $44,000.

“We are working hard to do our part to make a difference. It is beautiful to see people come together for such an important cause,” said Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter Development Manager Phil Earnshaw. “The Walk is so special and has a place in many hearts. We are so proud and delighted to have the opportunity to create an impactful change for so many people while bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s disease.”

“We encourage people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to help us take the first step toward a world without Alzheimer’s by joining us for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter’s president and CEO Jennifer Lepard. “More than 6 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and it is estimated that, this year alone, the disease will cost the country $321 billion. This event helps us provide care and support for the more than 190,000 Michiganders affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and helps us to fund important research to end this terrible disease.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Calhoun County will be held on Saturday, October 1. More information on the walk can be found on the event’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube