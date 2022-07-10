Vacant house being remodeled burns in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fire at a vacant house undergoing renovations resulted in more than $50,000 damage Saturday evening.

At 6:57 p.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 20 Maryland Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from inside the house.

The fire was extinguished and damage was limited to the first floor and basement. Firefighters estimated the property damage at $53,396.16.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters said the house was vacant and was being remodeled at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating.

