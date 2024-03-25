Watch Now
'Unattended cooking' causes $550K in damages at Battle Creek apartment building

Battle Creek fire department 03022024
The Battle Creek Fire Department extinguished Wednesday's residential fire.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 13:42:19-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A few minutes was all it took for ‘unattended cooking’ in Battle Creek to cause $550K in damages.

That’s the initial estimate investigators gave FOX 17 after a fire broke out Saturday night.

Battle Creek Fire Department says they were called to the River Villa Apartments around 8:45 p.m. and got the flames doused in 10 minutes, but —between the flames, smoke, and water to extinguish the 3rd-floor kitchen fire— the Red Cross helped displaced residents from 8 apartments.

The estimate includes damage to the property and contents of impacted homes.

Investigators told FOX 17 the price tag wasn’t as high as it could’ve been, though; no one was killed, and only one person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation.

