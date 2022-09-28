Two people injured in crash in Porter Township

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Porter Township on Wednesday. The crash occurred on US-12 and Union Road at around 10:55 a.m.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman from Marcellus was traveling east on US-12. She failed to yield and turned north toward Union Road in front of a semi-trailer that was traveling westbound on US-12.

The semi-trailer was being driven by a 32-year-old man from Lincolnwood, Illinois. The semi-trailer then continued into a power line pole and sign.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. The 32-year-old man was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries he sustained from the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

