Two people arrested after attempted kidnapping

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — At 7:40 a.m. on March 2, 2022, Battle Creek Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Marjorie St. following a call about a kidnapping.

Authorities report the victim, an adult man, escaped from the kidnappers and got the attention of a pedestrian in the neighborhood before calling 911.

After speaking with the victim police found the suspects, one during a traffic stop in the area and another at the residence on Marjorie St.

Both suspects await arraignment at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges.

