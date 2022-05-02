Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Two dogs rescued in Battle Creek blaze

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded this afternoon to a residential fire at 16 W. Burnham St.
W Burnham fire
Battle Creek Fire Department
W Burnham fire
Posted at 5:00 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 17:00:18-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department responded this afternoon to a residential fire at 16 W. Burnham St.

Arriving three minutes after the call, responders say that smoke and flames were already showing from the second floor of the structure.

No residents were home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were rescued from the fire.

The blaze was extinguished quickly, says the Battle Creek Fire Department. The fire was under control after eight minutes.

Damage to the structure was minimal. No injuries were reported.

The Battle Creek Fire Department say a search was conducted of the first and second floors, as well as the basement, but the cause of the fire is yet unknown.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News