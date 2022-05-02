Two dogs rescued in Battle Creek blaze

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department responded this afternoon to a residential fire at 16 W. Burnham St.

Arriving three minutes after the call, responders say that smoke and flames were already showing from the second floor of the structure.

No residents were home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were rescued from the fire.

The blaze was extinguished quickly, says the Battle Creek Fire Department. The fire was under control after eight minutes.

Damage to the structure was minimal. No injuries were reported.

The Battle Creek Fire Department say a search was conducted of the first and second floors, as well as the basement, but the cause of the fire is yet unknown.