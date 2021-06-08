Two Battle Creek road closures take effect this week

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two road closures are scheduled to take effect this week, according to the City of Battle Creek.

On Thursday June 10, the section of 32nd Street between Highland Boulevard and Territorial Road will be closed to through traffic while crews implement a sanitary service for a new residence, the City tells us.

Work is expected to occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, June 11 if weather cooperates. City officials say residents will be able to access their homes but emergency vehicles will not.

Also on June 10, part of Freedom Lane is scheduled to be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while crews make repairs. The City says Freedom Lane can be accessed at Forest Street and Carl Avenue.

The City of Battle Creek advises residents that the Freedom Lane road closure will affect the 5W–Fort Custer/VA bus route, adding bus stops will not be in service along the affected roadway. We’re told the nearest accessible bus stop can be found near Dickman Road on Carl Avenue.

City officials say local traffic and emergency vehicles will not be able to access the road during closure.

See the closure maps in the image viewer above for more.

