Two arrested after allegedly speeding in stolen car

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police arrested two people on Sunday, after they allegedly sped through Pennfield Township in a stolen vehicle and fired shots.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office say they were sent to the area of Hopkins Street and East Avenue, where they were told two cars had been speeding. Someone in one car had fired a gun, deputies were told.

Deputies were also given good descriptions of the vehicles, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

On scene, deputies found one car, but nobody was inside.

Soon after, Battle Creek police officers spotted the second car and attempted a traffic stop. The car bolted, and police gave chase.

Police pursued the suspect vehicle into the city of Springfield, which is a few miles west of Battle Creek. Then, everyone in the car escaped on foot, but police say they kept up the pursuit.

Eventually, two people were apprehended.

The car was stolen out of Kalamazoo County, deputies say. A firearm was also found in the area.

The Sheriff's Office says the pair is now lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges but did not elaborate on the charges.

Deputies were assisted by officers from the Battle Creek Police Department and the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority. Please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700 if you have any further information.

