Travel anywhere in Calhoun County with BCGo, starting Friday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Riders can seek transportation anywhere within Calhoun County by means of BCGo starting Monday, March 8, according to the City of Battle Creek.

Using the BCGo Calhoun County app, riders can summon a shuttle with at least 30 minutes’ notice, the City tells us, adding that the service starts Friday, March 5.

“We’re excited to come together as local transportation agencies to offer this innovative, on-demand option,” says Battle Creek Transit Mobility Manager Kristy Grestini. “This collaboration allows us to better meet the needs of Calhoun County, expanding access to education, employment, health care, and social activities.”

We’re told fares range between $3 and $15, depending on the distance traveled, and that service hours are Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City adds that all participating vehicles are wheelchair accessible. They also want users to be aware that not all vehicles will bear the BCGo logo due to the multiple agencies in collaboration.

The program is expected to last 12 months.

The City says the BCGo app can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple App Store starting Friday. Click here for more information.

