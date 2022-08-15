Traffic Alert: Sections of I-94 to close for overnight construction

MARSHALL, Mich. — Parts of I-94 near Marshall will close periodically this week to prepare for fixes to I-69, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office.

Eastbound lanes will close first— from 11 p.m. Tuesday to about 6 a.m. Wednesday, then westbound lanes will have their turn from 11 p.m. that evening; reopening around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Crews will be putting in beams for a new bridge going over the highway at 15 Mile Road.

This will support an effort to rebuild 25 miles of I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte. The state is investing $210M in the project.

Drivers should avoid the area.