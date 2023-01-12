Township fire department gets $300K to update equipment

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Steve Wart tries not to worry too much, but that's easier said than done.

Wart is the Athens Township Fire Chief, serving a Calhoun County community that's about fifteen miles away from Battle Creek.

"It's gut-wrenching to think of all the things that can happen," he says, "because it could be terrible."

Wart says his concerns mostly center on the department's aging equipment, such as the outdated breathing apparatuses and radios.

"You can't afford to have one fail. Someone could get hurt or killed," he says.

On Wednesday, some of his worries just might be allayed.

The US Department of Homeland Security just awarded Athens Township Fire Department with a $331,039 grant so they can update their equipment.

Wart says it's "very exciting" because money like this is hard to come by.

For a small department like the one in Athens Township, it's nearly impossible to replace equipment without some assistance.

"It's quite expensive, and we're a small community. We have a fire millage that we utilize for operations. We really don't have a capital outlay budget," he says.

Wart says his department has applied for the the USDHS money three times. Now, with the money in hand, Wart can look to the future with ease.

He says the brand-new breathing apparatuses and radios will arrive in about 12 to 18 months.

"Having current and safe equipment is, you know, the utmost importance," Wart says.

