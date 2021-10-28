Three Calhoun County school districts asking voters to approve bond proposals

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — In Calhoun County, three school districts have bond proposals on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Battle Creek Public Schools, Marshall Public Schools and Pennfield Schools are all asking voters to approve bond proposals that would help with district-wide improvements.

Voters will decide next week whether or not to pass them through.

"This is phase two of the transformation of Battle Creek Public Schools, and on that bond proposal, there will be some significant upgrades and renovations to both of our middle schools," said Battle Creek Public Schools Superintendent Kim Carter.

Voters in Battle Creek will weigh in on a $44.8 million bond proposal with a 2.1 mil increase.

"A significant portion of that bond will be going towards Northwestern Middle School. It will allow us to transform that middle school to a K–8 Academy of Performing Arts. The second portion of the of the funds will go to Springfield Middle School. It will help us add HVAC upgrades to improve the air quality, create some new lighting and make this the environment that students and teachers deserve," said Carter.

At Marshall Public Schools, the district is looking at upgrades to five of its schools plus a brand-new K–5 school in Albion.

"We did a facility-needs assessment district-wide. There was over $75 million worth of needs. Out of those needs, we have come up with this bond," said Marshall Public Schools Interim Superintendent Becky Jones.

The bond proposal is $45.6 million. Since it is an annexed school district, Albion taxpayers will see a 3.0 mil increase while nothing will change for Marshall taxpayers.

"It is crucial for the new elementary building in Albion. Right now the building is an older building. It was built in the '60s. We are at capacity in the building when you look at it. Students are…right now all of our other elementaries have a gym and a cafeteria. Harrington Elementary just has a gym," said Jones.

Other things the Marshall bond proposal would cover if passed:

At Pennfield Schools, the bond proposal is $30 million and will cover district-wide improvements.

"One of the things that our bond is not doing is we're not changing the millage, so the millage will remain the same; it’ll just go out longer," said Pennfield Schools Interim Superintendent Don Myers.

Improvements included in the Pennfield Schools bond proposal if passed:

"This is a very important bond issue for us, and for our students and our teaching staff and the staff that works here, and for the parents," said Myers.

If you'd like to cast a vote on these bond proposals, polls in Calhoun County are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube