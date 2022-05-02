Three Battle Creek schools placed on lockdown during nearby shooting investigation

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three schools in Battle Creek were placed on lockdown Monday after a shooting incident was reported nearby.

Battle Creek officials say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Jordan Street around 10:37 p.m.

Police say two men in their 20s arrived at their stepfather’s home and the three had a dispute. According to police, the stepfather and one of the stepsons each pulled out a handgun and shot at each other.

Police say they ran from the scene, but police were able to catch up to them before they left Jordan Street.

No one was hit by the gunshots and no one was injured.

Battle Creek police placed Dudley STEM, Battle Creek Academy and Northwestern Middle School on lockdown as a precaution during the investigation. The lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes.

Police say they found six total shell casings from both guns at the scene.

The 47-year-old stepfather and 20-year-old stepson were arrested on charges of assault with intent to commit murder.

